The Russian occupiers mined the entire bank of the Chervona River in the Svativskyi district of the Luhansk Region. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai in Telegram.

Thus, Haidai reported that the enemy was mining the entire bank of the Chervona River in the Svativskyi district. He also noted that the occupiers continue to fire heavily on the de-occupied villages.

According to Haidai, the occupiers are also blowing up small bridges so that they are not surrounded.

"Advancement is quite difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but it is still happening. Step by step. We have already seen on the map that the settlements of the Luhansk Region are being liberated, we will go in and see what is happening there, how many people are left and how we can help them," Haidai wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Haidai previously reported that the occupiers were settling collaborators in abandoned houses in Stanytsia Luhanska.

In addition, in Starobilsk and Sievierodonetsk, militants demand exit permits, which are difficult to obtain. And residents of Rubizhne must provide the occupation authorities with lists of empty apartments in which collaborators and invaders will live.

Also, residents of the occupied Luhansk Region are freezing in houses without windows and roofs.

Meanwhile, the occupiers are forcing residents of the Luhansk Region to obtain a Russian passport by January 1.