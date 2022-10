The European Union plans to allocate EUR 18 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2023.

This was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the International Expert Conference on Restoration, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to international financial organizations and Ukraine, EUR 3 billion to EUR 5 billion per month are needed just to cover current costs. We need reliable support from the European Union, our friends in the United States and, of course, international financial institutions. I believe that it will right, if the European Union takes its fair share. I am working with our member states so that the Union can support Ukraine with up to EUR 1.5 billion every month of the war, for a total of about EUR 18 billion in 2023," she said.

According to von der Leyen, Ukraine needs help, rapid rehabilitation and reconstruction, help for daily survival, as well as to be able to cover basic expenses every day: salaries for the military and security forces, salaries for teachers and doctors, pensions for retirees and other essential payments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, before that the EU created a military aid mission to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine and additionally agreed to allocate EUR 500 million within the framework of the European Peace Fund in order to further support the capabilities and stability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.