Kuleba Says That IAEA Experts, Who Will Prove That We Do Not Have "Dirty Bombs", Expected To Arrive Soon

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are expected to arrive soon, and they will prove that there are no "dirty bombs" in Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I appreciate Rafael Grossi's quick response to our invitation. IAEA experts, who will prove that there are neither dirty bombs nor plans to develop them in Ukraine, are expected to arrive soon. Good cooperation with the IAEA and partners allows us to disrupt the Russian "dirty bomb" disinformation campaign” he noted.

It will be recalled that on October 24, in a conversation with Grossi, Kuleba invited the IAEA to immediately send experts, and the parties agreed on a mission to the "dirty bomb development sites" to refute the lies of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a series of calls to the heads of defense agencies of NATO countries with concerns about "possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a "dirty bomb."

Thus, Shoigu had time to talk with the defense ministers of the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Turkey, after which the United States, Britain and France issued a joint release, responding to Russia's lies about the "dirty bomb."