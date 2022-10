Russia's statements about the creation of a "dirty nuclear bomb" may indicate that it is preparing an act of nuclear terrorism. This was stated in the statement of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company, published on Facebook on Tuesday, October 25.

Energoatom emphasizes that the following circumstances indicate Russia's preparation of a nuclear terrorist act:

1. During the last week, the Russian occupiers have been carrying out unauthorized construction works on the territory of the dry storage for spent nuclear fuel (hereinafter referred to as the DSSNF) at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which they are conducting on their own in secret. Ukrainian personnel and representatives of the IAEA present at the Zaporizhzhia NPP site are not allowed by the invaders to the construction site.

The company reminds that 174 containers, each of which contains 24 assemblies of spent nuclear fuel, are stored at the DSSNF. The destruction of these containers as a result of detonation will lead to a radiation accident and radiation contamination of several hundred square kilometers of the surrounding area.

Such construction on the territory of the nuclear plant is an illegal interference by Russia in the project of the DSSNF nuclear installation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and a gross violation of both the conditions of the license for the operation of the plant and international requirements in the field of nuclear and radiation safety.

2. For two days now, representatives of the Russian authorities and all hostile propaganda have been claiming that Ukraine is allegedly preparing a "dirty nuclear bomb", for which, according to the Russian Federation, spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste stored at the Zaporizhzhia NPP site can be used. To intimidate the world even more, the Russians published a fake map of potential radiation contamination with the epicenter at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"Energoatom assumes that such actions of the occupiers may indicate that they are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at the Zaporizhzhia NPP site. Energoatom calls on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to provide an assessment of provocative and threatening actions and statements of the Russian side as soon as possible," the company said in a statement

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 24, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that Ukraine agreed with the International Atomic Energy Agency on a mission to the "dirty bomb development sites" to refute Russian lies.

On October 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and made a number of phone calls to foreign ministers in this regard.

On October 23, Kuleba said that Russia usually blames others for what it plans to do on its own.