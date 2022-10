Ukrainian Troops Destroy 5 Ammunition Depots And 9 Anti-Aircraft Missile Positions Of Occupiers Over Past Day

Ukrainian troops destroyed 5 ammunition depots and 9 anti-aircraft missile positions of the occupiers over the past day.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Defense Forces has carried out more than 30 strikes on the occupiers.

It was confirmed that 22 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy, 5 ammunition depots and positions of 9 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy were destroyed.

In different directions, air defense units of the Armed Forces shot down 3 Ka-52 Alligator helicopters, a Su-24M bomber, 2 Orlan-10 UAVs and Shahed-131 UAVs of the enemy.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery hit 6 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition depots, an anti-aircraft missile complex, the Zoopark radar station and 2 other important enemy objects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day of October 24, the Ukrainian military in the south destroyed the enemy anti-aircraft missile system Osa.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by occupiers near 10 settlements in Donbas.