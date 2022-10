The Ukrenergo national energy company limited the consumption of electricity for industrial and other categories of consumers in all regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to stabilize the operation of the power system, the control center of Ukrenergo forcibly applied restriction schedules for industrial and other categories of consumers in all regions of Ukraine. Forced restrictions of electricity consumers are a fully controlled measure that allows to reduce the load on the power grid and makes it possible to balance the operation of the power system," the statement says.

It is noted that the deliberate reduction of electricity consumption, especially during the hours of the morning and evening peak consumption (6:00-11:00 a.m. and 05:00-11:00 p.m.), reduces the risk of congestion in the networks and the application of consumer restrictions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 24, Ukrenergo limited electricity consumption in Kyiv and 7 regions.

We remind you that you can view the power outage schedules online on the websites of DTEK, Yasno, and the Telegram channel.