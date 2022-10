Dmytro Oliynyk has been appointed as the new Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU). This is stated in the press service of the National Bank.

Thus, it is reported that Oliynyk assumed the vacant post of Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine and began performing his duties from October 25, 2022, in compliance with all necessary procedures defined by legislation.

"During the meeting the day before, the Council of the National Bank appointed him to the position of Deputy Chairman of the National Bank at the request of the Chairman of the National Bank Andrii Pyshnyi," the statement reads.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On the National Bank of Ukraine", the Chairman of the National Bank has six deputies, who are appointed and dismissed by the Council of the National Bank at the request of the Chairman of the National Bank.

Dmytro Oliynyk has been working in the financial system of Ukraine since 2005. He began his career as a specialist at the branch of Ukrsibbank. After that, during 2007-2013, he worked in Ukrainian and international banks.

In 2013, he started working at the international PJSC PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), providing consulting services to banks in the region of Central and Eastern Europe and state institutions of Ukraine.

Since 2017, he worked as the director of the credit risk and asset valuation department of Oschadbank, and later as the director of the general department for risk management of this state-owned bank.

In 2019, he worked as the director of the Financial Policy Department of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine. From May 2021 until his appointment to the National Bank, he was the Director General of the Economic Policy Directorate of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

In 2007, he graduated from Khmelnytskyi National University with a degree in "Economic Cybernetics", in 2011 - postgraduate studies at the same university. Since 2020, he has been studying at the postgraduate school of State Educational and Scientific Institution "Academy of Financial Management."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Andrii Pyshnyi as the head of the National Bank.

On October 4, the head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko, announced that he was resigning for health reasons.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed the head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko, about the suspicion in the case of Ukrgasbank.