Occupiers Take Equipment And Personnel Of Banks And Occupation Authorities From Kherson To Henichesk And Skado

The Russian occupiers took the equipment and personnel of all banks and the occupation administration from Kherson to Henichesk and Skadovsk.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Evacuation of local residents from the temporarily occupied Kherson is underway. Equipment and personnel of all banks and the occupation administration have been removed from the right-bank part of the city, to the settlements of Henichesk and Skadovsk," the General Staff said.

The military added that the occupiers stole the equipment of Internet providers.

"Representatives of operational services and medical personnel are subject to evacuation," the authority added.

At the same time, the General Staff declares that the occupiers have stopped funding schools and providing meals to children in schools, and the number of robberies of local residents and cases of looting have increased.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupation administration of the Kherson Region formed by Russia offered all men who are in the temporarily occupied Kherson to join the territorial defense.

The Russian occupiers only create the illusion that they are leaving Kherson, but in fact they are transferring new military units there and preparing for defense.