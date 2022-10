The United States is considering transferring HAWK air defense systems to Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by Reuters on Tuesday, October 25, with the reference to two American officials.

The United States is considering sending warehoused HAWK air defense systems to Ukraine to help defend against Russian drone and cruise missile attacks, two U.S. officials told Reuters.

"The Biden administration would use the Presidential Reduction Administration (PDA) to transfer the HAWK equipment, which is based on Vietnam-era technology but has been upgraded several times. The PDA allows the United States to quickly transfer defense goods and services from stockpiles without congressional approval in response to an emergency," the report says.

Hawk interceptor missiles are a more powerful system than the Stinger missile systems that the United States sent to Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression, Reuters reminds.