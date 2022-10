Russian troops are transferring mobilized Russians to the Kherson Region to replace evacuated collaborators.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Servicemen from among the mobilized persons are transferred to the settlement of Lviv (the Beryslav District of the Kherson Region, - ed.) to replace the evacuated collaborators," the General Staff said.

In addition, according to detailed information from the military department, the destruction of five units of weapons and military equipment and up to 110 servicemen of the occupation forces in the Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson Regions has been confirmed in recent days.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers took the equipment and personnel of all banks and the occupation administration from Kherson to Henichesk and Skadovsk.

The troops of the Russian Federation launched 15 missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine per day, are conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, and are setting up defensive positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region.

The occupation administration of the Kherson Region formed by Russia offered all men who are in the temporarily occupied Kherson to join the territorial defense.