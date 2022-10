The threat of the occupiers using Iranian drones from Belarus persists.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"There is still a threat of missile and air strikes against the critical infrastructure of our state from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, including the use of Iranian-made attack UAVs," the General Staff reports.

At the same time, according to the agency, the situation on the Volyn and Polisskyi directions has not changed significantly.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, 12 Verkhovna Rada members suggest that the Parliament recognize the Republic of Belarus as the one occupied by the Russian Federation.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov believes that Russia is unlikely to open a second front on the part of Belarus due to its low combat potential, but the theoretical possibility of such an attack still remains.

Russian servicemen continue to arrive in Belarus.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that Russia's terror with the use of Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones can continue for a long time, but not with the use of missiles.