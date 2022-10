Almost Half Million People Called Up In Russia Since Beginning Of Mobilization - Media

As of the first half of October, almost a month after the mobilization was announced in Russia, at least 492,000 people were drafted into the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces.

The Russian edition of Mediazona reports this.

During the calculations, the publication used statistics of marriages since September 21. Receiving a summons allows Russians to marry on the day they submit an application to the registry office. Census data in the regions of the Russian Federation were also taken into account.

"Couples who lived together for a long time, but did not register a marriage, went to the registry office. Thanks to the census, we know the number of such people in each region. Knowing the number of weddings of mobilized and the number of couples living out of wedlock in the region, the percentage of mobilization and married can be calculated, so this percentage can be transferred to the entire male population," it said.

According to estimates, in 75 regions of Russia, as of the beginning of the month, just over 430,000 people were mobilized. It is noted that for the entire territory this figure may fluctuate around 490,000.

Most Russians were mobilized in the South and East of the country. The least mobilized were residents in the north and center of Russia.

Recall that on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an appeal to the Russians, during which he announced the start of mobilization in the country.

As Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu later said, as part of mobilization, 300,000 people are planned to be drafted into the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces.

At the same time, Russian media reported that Putin allowed the Russian Ministry of Defense to call one million people. This is allegedly stated in the paragraph of the mobilization decree, marked "for official use."

In early October, Shoigu said a two-thirds mobilization plan had been implemented.