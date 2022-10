Isn't It Time For Your State To Choose Who You Are With? Zelenskyy Turns To Israel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed the participants of the Haaretz democracy summit and appealed to Israel to decide with whom it is and help Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Isn't it time for Israel to choose who you are with? Either with a democratic world fighting side by side against an existential threat to its existence? Or with those who close their eyes to Russian terror even when the cost of continuing terror is the complete destruction of global security? I believe you will give fair answers to my questions," he said.

At the same time, the head of state recalled that a number of partners are already helping or can help protect the Ukrainian sky, but Israel is not among these partners.

He also stressed that the alliance between Russia and Iran simply would not have happened if at one time Israeli politicians had decided to help Ukraine close the sky.

"Of course, this is the decision of your state, your governments. It seems that it was adopted a long time ago - in 2014, when Russia began aggression against Ukraine - the decision not to annoy the Kremlin, not to help Ukraine really. Since 2014, we have asked Israel for help," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State thanked the people of Israel for their understanding and assistance, in particular the medical care that Ukraine received, as well as Israel's media, which spread the truth about the war and condemn Russian terror.

"Thank you to all your people who took to the streets after the start of a full-scale war. And we have seen: We are supported on the Promised Land. I believe that we will see support in the sky," the President added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Israel does not intend to change its position on the issue of transferring air defense systems to Ukraine.

Previously, the media published the text of the official letter of the Ukrainian government to Israel, in which it asks to transfer air defense systems to protect cities from rocket attacks and drone attacks.