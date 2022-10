Germany Will Supply Ukraine With 3 More IRIS-T Complexes - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that Germany will supply Ukraine with three more IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems.

He wrote about this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Germany will supply Ukraine with three more IRIS-T complexes. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced this at the Ukrainian-German economic forum," the Prime Minister wrote.

He noted that the first IRIS-T system received was extremely effective in protecting the Ukrainian sky and saved many lives.

In addition to discussing new deliveries of air defense systems, Shmyhal and Scholz also discussed the restoration of Ukraine and key aspects of cooperation.

The parties also paid attention to the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

"Russian terrorists continue threats and blackmail. We call on partners to respond decisively to such statements in order to prevent a potential catastrophe," Shmyhal emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, the first IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system arrived in Ukraine, which, after testing in combat conditions, showed itself well.