Zelenskyy Appoints Popko As Kyiv Military City Administration Head Instead Of Zhyrnov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Serhii Popko as the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration instead of Mykola Zhyrnov.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decree No. 733/2022 on the appointment of Serhii Popko as the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. In this position, he replaced Mykola Zhyrnov," the report said.

Zelenskyy expressed his conviction that Popko's combat experience will contribute to strengthening the defense and security of the capital.

Colonel General Popko, 61, served as commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2016-2019.

He was born in 1961 in Kyiv.

In 1982, Popko graduated from the Kyiv Higher Combined Arms Command School.

He served as a platoon commander, battalion commander, unit commander, chief of staff of a mechanized division.

After graduating from the National Defense Academy in 2002, where he received operational and strategic level training, he served in senior positions.

He also served in Iraq.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy appointed General Mykola Zhyrnov as the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration in March.