Former Chancellor of the Exchequer and former Chief Secretary to the Treasury of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak will be the UK's new Prime Minister, as he remains the only candidate for the position after the candidate Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the election of the leader of the Conservative Party.

Mordaunt announced this on her Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These are unprecedented times... Colleagues feel we need certainty today. They have taken this decision in good faith for the good of the country... As a result, we have now chosen our next Prime Minister... Rishi has my full support," she wrote.

The candidacy of the new Prime Minister should be officially approved by King Charles III.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, October 23, announced his refusal to participate in the new election of the leader of the Conservative Party.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 20, British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation, saying that she could not deliver the mandate on which she had been elected by the Conservative Party.

After that, there was talk that Boris Johnson could again lead the Conservative Party and again become Prime Minister of the UK.