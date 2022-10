The Ukrainian military has liberated from the Russian invaders more than 90 settlements in the Kherson Region.

The South Operational Command announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kherson region, the defense forces of the South liberated more than 90 settlements in which more than 12,000 people live. In the liberated villages, complexes of stabilization measures are being implemented," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers left two more settlements in the Kherson Region - Charivne and Chkalove.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that the Russian occupiers only create the illusion that they are leaving Kherson, but in fact they are moving new military units there and preparing for defense.

The occupation authorities of the Kherson Region force Kherson residents to immediately leave the city and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper.