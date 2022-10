In Zaporizhzhia, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed three Grad multiple launch rocket systems of the occupiers and confirmed the evacuation of 70 wounded Russian soldiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the updated information, the destruction of three multiple launch rocket systems of the Grad BM-21 was confirmed, as well as the evacuation of about seventy wounded enemy soldiers on October 22 of this year in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia Region," the General Staff said.

In addition, according to the General Staff, Ukrainian missile troops and artillery over the past day hit four control points, five areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, four ammunition depots, an anti-aircraft missile system, an area of ​ ​ artillery firing positions and other important enemy targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of October 21, Zaporizhzhia was under Russian missile attacks, as a result of which five people were injured, and the city's infrastructure suffered damage.