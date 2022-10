Power Will Be Turned Off In Kyiv And 7 Regions Today - Ukrenergo

Today, October 24, in Kyiv and seven regions power will be turned off again. This will help reduce the load on the power grid and give power engineers time to repair damaged equipment.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.

Ukrenergo introduces temporary controlled restriction of electricity consumption in:

Kyiv;

Kharkiv Region;

Poltava Region;

Sumy Region;

Kyiv Region;

Cherkasy Region;

Zhytomyr Region;

Chernihiv Region.

"This will help reduce the load on the power grid and give power engineers time to repair equipment damaged by terrorist attacks. Please keep your phones charged and pass information to those who do not use social networks. Remember that your lean energy consumption can help avoid forced outages," the press service adds.

Recall that you can view the schedules of power outages online on the websites of DTEK, Yasno and on the Telegram channel.

On October 22, Ukrenergo introduced a temporary restriction on electricity consumption in Kyiv and 10 regions.