Ukraine And IAEA Agree On Mission To "Place Of Development Of Dirty Bomb" To Refute Russian Lies - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that Ukraine agreed with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on a mission to the "place of development of a dirty bomb" to refute the lies of the Russian Federation about Ukraine's alleged intentions to use such weapons.

The Foreign Minister wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In a conversation with CEO Rafael Grossi, I officially invited the IAEA to immediately send experts to peaceful facilities in Ukraine, which the Russian Federation falsely describes as places of development of a "dirty bomb," he wrote.

Grossi agreed, the Minister said.

"Unlike Russia, Ukraine was and remains transparent. We have nothing to hide," Kuleba emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and made a number of phone calls to foreign ministers regarding this.