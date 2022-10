The law on voluntary military records of women without a profession related to medical activity comes into force tomorrow, October 25.

This is evidenced by the text of the published law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the law, women who have a specialty and/or profession related to the relevant military accounting specialty, defined in the list approved by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and are fit for military service for health and age, at their own request can be taken on the military records.

Women who are fit for military service due to health and age and have graduated from institutions of professional (vocational), professional pre-higher or higher education and received a medical or pharmaceutical specialty are subject to military records of those liable for military service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 7, the Verkhovna Rada made the military records of women voluntary.

The Ministry of Defense postponed the introduction of military records of women for one year - until October 1, 2023.