China's foreign trade of goods up 9.9 pct in Jan.-Sept.

A container vessel docking at the Qianwan Container Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li Ziheng.

A container vessel docking at the Qianwan Container Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li Ziheng.

China's foreign trade of goods jumped 9.9% year on year to ¥31.11 trln (about $4.75 trln) during the first nine months of 2022, official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Exports rose 13.8% year on year to ¥17.67 trln, while imports increased 5.2% from a year ago to ¥13.44 trln, according to the General Administration of Customs.

From January to September, China's trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union, and the United States grew 15.2%, 9% and 8%, respectively.

In this period, China's trade with Belt and Road countries soared 20.7% year on year to ¥10.04 trln.

Private enterprises saw imports and exports increase 14.5% from a year ago to ¥15.62 trln in the first nine months, accounting for 50.2% of the country's total.

Exports of mechanical and electrical products expanded by 10% to account for 56.8% of the total, and exports of labor-intensive products jumped 12.7% from a year ago.