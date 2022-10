RF’s terror with Shahed UAVs to be around for a long time, but not so long with missiles – Budanov

Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov believes that Russia's terror with the use of Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones can continue for a long time, but not with the use of missiles.

Budanov said this in an interview for Ukrainian Pravda online media, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Terror with the use of Shaheds can actually be around for a long time. But with the use of missiles, not, because the stocks are almost exhausted. About 13% of the Iskanders are left, with the missiles of the Kalibr-PL and Kalibr- NK is about 43%, for Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles, the stock is also about 45%. It is generally very dangerous to fall below 30%, because it is already going to NZ (intact reserve)," he said.

Budanov noted that due to the lack of missiles and their low efficiency and accuracy, Russia was forced to use Iranian drones. Mohajer-6 has not shown itself in any way, and Shahed-136 is used by Russia en masse in Ukraine.

According to Budanov, as of October 22, the Russian Federation used about 330 Shaheds, of which 222 were shot down, but 30% of drones reach their targets.

One-time delivery of the batch is about 300 units, now the Russian Federation is using the second batch. According to intelligence, Russia has ordered about 1,700 drones of all types, but they still need to be manufactured.

Budanov noted that now the RF does not attack the military at all, but only civilians, and this once again confirms that Russia is a terrorist state that uses terrorist methods to achieve its goals.

The head of intelligence said that the RF dreams of plunging Ukraine into total darkness and cold winter, but this will not happen.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of October 19, since the first downing of an Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone on the territory of Ukraine (September 13, Kupyansk), the Ukrainian military has already destroyed 223 UAVs of this type.

Russia labels Iran's Shahed-136 kamikaze drones as Geran-2.