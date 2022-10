Russian occupiers have rotated personnel at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the city of Enerhodar, the Russian occupiers rotated personnel at the NPP. At the same time, the facts of physical and moral pressure on the employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to force them to sign contracts with the Rosatom corporation continue to be recorded," the General Staff reported.

In addition, the occupiers forbade the employees of the power plant to leave the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

According to the General Staff, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 11 enemy positions during the past day.

It has been confirmed that 11 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy have been destroyed.

Air defense units shot down 12 Shahed-136 UAVs.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the countries of the G7 (USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Japan) are calling on Russia to immediately return control of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine and withdraw its troops from it.

The occupiers plan to mobilize workers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP who will sign a contract with Rosatom.

About 50 workers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are currently in Russian captivity.