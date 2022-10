The Ukrenergo national energy company has restored electricity supply to 1.5 million consumers after the Russian Federation's large-scale attack on the energy infrastructure.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Currently, Ukrenergo has managed to restore power supply to almost 1.5 million consumers who were left without electricity after another large-scale attack by the Russian aggressor on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine," said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the company.

According to him, Ukrenergo together with operators of regional distribution networks will analyze how emergency shutdown schedules for consumers are applied in order to make them more convenient and fairer for citizens.

"The situation remains difficult in the Cherkasy and Kirovohrad Regions, in some settlements of Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions. Therefore, energy workers continue to work to fully solve the problem of restoring the energy supply in these regions. Some of our crews work for more than a day, and people are tired, but we will not stop. until we restore the energy supply for all our citizens," Kudrytskyi said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for conscious consumption of electricity and limiting the use of energy-consuming and unnecessary equipment.