Home-made yogurt are presented in a yogurt contest in Nyangra Township of Chengguan District in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Chogo.

Probiotics from the Chinese traditional fermented food Jiangshui have been found capable of helping to treat hyperuricemia, a key biochemical basis of gout, according to Lanzhou University. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"A research team from the School of Life Sciences under Lanzhou University found that the fermentum GR-3 strain isolated from Jiangshui can degrade uric acid", – said Li Xiangkai, the team leader and a professor with the university.

As a popular traditional Chinese food, Jiangshui is normally made from fermented vegetables. A previous study by the study team showed that Jiangshui probiotics could alleviate hyperuricemia and gout in mice. The researchers then made yogurt with GR-3 strain isolated from Jiangshui, and conducted a two-month human trial on 120 volunteers with hyperuricemia.

"Results showed that the Jiangshui-yogurt exhibited high degradation capacity for uric acid. Therefore, fermentum GR-3 isolated from Jiangshui is a therapeutic adjunct agent in treating hyperuricemia, and also helpful in reducing the accumulation of heavy metals", – according to Li.

The study results have been published in iScience and a number of other journals.