The bulk carrier PANGEO chartered by the UN World Food Program (WFP) with 40,000 tons of wheat on board left the Chornomorsk seaport (Odesa region) on October 23, the ship is heading to Yemen.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Also, on October 23, as part of the implementation of the "grain initiative," six ships with 124,300 tons of farm produce for the countries of Asia and Europe left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and the Pivdennyi port.

"As previously reported, Russia is deliberately delaying the full implementation of the "grain initiative." In this regard, the ports have been operating at only 25-30% of their capacity in recent days. In general, since August 1, 380 vessels have exported 8.5 million from the ports of Great Odesa tons of agricultural products to the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe," the message states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 7, the fifth vessel chartered by the UN left the Chornomorsk seaport.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.