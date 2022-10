The governments of the United States, France, and Great Britain have published the text of a statement regarding Russian accusations of possible use of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine.

The text of the statement, in particular, was published on the website of the U.S. Department of State, the European Pravda online media outlet.

In a statement, the heads of the foreign policy departments of France, the United Kingdom and the United States of America confirmed their unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

"We remain committed to continuing to support Ukraine's efforts to protect its territory for as long as it takes," the ministers said.

"Earlier today, the defense ministers of each of our countries spoke with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu at his request. Our countries have made it clear that we all reject Russia's blatantly false claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb in its own territory. The world will see through any attempt to use this statement as a pretext for escalation. We also reject any pretext for escalation on the part of Russia," the statement emphasized.

The foreign ministers also discussed the joint determination to continue supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people with security, economic and humanitarian assistance.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu said that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to use a "dirty bomb." In its territory.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasized that Russia's lies about Ukraine's alleged plans to use a "dirty bomb" are absurd, and that Ukraine does not have any "dirty bombs." He also emphasized that Russia usually blames others for what it plans itself.