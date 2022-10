Belarus continues to check mobilization resources.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"During October of this year, measures to check mobilization resources are ongoing in the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Special groups have been created at local executive authorities to check and clarify information about potential conscripts," the General Staff reported.

The type of activity of men of conscription age, military accounting specialties and marital status is being clarified.

At the same time, there is still a threat of missile and air strikes on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, including the use of Iranian-made attack UAVs.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Belarus removed from storage and sent to Russia the first batch of 20 T-72 tanks.

Russia is unlikely to open a second front from Belarus due to its low combat potential, but the theoretical possibility of such an attack still remains.

Belarus has completely closed access from all resources to video cameras that broadcast the situation on the roads.

Russian servicemen continue to arrive in Belarus.

Lukashenko told reporters that there is allegedly no mobilization in the country, not even a covert one, and that the country is not going to and does not want to fight.