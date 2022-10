The Russian Federation is massively launching Shahed-136 Iranian UAVs on the territory of Ukraine to penetrate the country's air defenses.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

British intelligence has reported that Russia is using a large number of Iranian drones against targets throughout Ukraine.

"Most likely, they are used as a replacement for Russian high-precision long-range weapons, the shortage of which is becoming greater and greater," reports the Ministry of Defense of Britain.

It is also noted that counterattacks by the Ukrainian military on Shahed-136 UAVs are becoming more and more successful, up to 85% of attacks are intercepted, because these drones are noisy and fly at low altitudes, which makes it easy to attack single aircraft with conventional air defense means.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of October 19, since the first downing of an Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone on the territory of Ukraine (September 13, Kupyansk), the Ukrainian military has already destroyed 223 UAVs of this type.

Russia labels Iran's Shahed-136 kamikaze drones as Geran-2.