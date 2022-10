Ukraine demands compliance with the Budapest Memorandum in terms of immediate action by the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) due to Russia's nuclear threats.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote about this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Every day, the Ukrainian army frees our land from Russian dirt. The thought of a "dirty bomb" is disgusting to us. We invite the monitoring missions of the UN and the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit Ukraine. The world must respond to Russia's nuclear blackmail. We demand compliance with Item 4 of the Budapest Memorandum ", he wrote.

Item 4 of the Budapest Memorandum states that the signatories (Russia, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States) confirm their commitment to seek immediate action from the UN Security Council to provide assistance to Ukraine as a state party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. that does not possess nuclear weapons, in case Ukraine becomes a victim of an act of aggression or the object of a threat of aggression with the use of nuclear weapons.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and made a number of phone calls to foreign ministers in this regard.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized that Russia usually blames others for what it plans itself.