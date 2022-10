Belarus Cuts Off Access To Video From Road Cameras. It Already Happened On Eve Of Russian Invasion

Belarus has completely closed access from all resources to video cameras that broadcast the situation on the roads.

This was reported by the Flagstock Telegram channel.

“Beldorcenter finally closed access to hundreds of traffic cameras. The picture from the cameras was updated once an hour and allowed to assess the state of the road surface on all the main roads of Belarus," the channel's administrators said.

The last service that provided such access was windy.com. It was turned off recently. Before that, access to videos from the roads of Belarus was carried out through the website i.centr.by. Although, access to cameras near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border was disabled before the start of the Russian invasion - January 14.

The reasons for the cutoff have not been reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian servicemen continue to arrive in Belarus.

On October 10, self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that he was aware of an alleged attack on Belarus by Ukraine.

On October 10, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that Belarus is not going to fight with Ukrainians and other peoples if there are no provocations and "wrong actions."

At the same time, on October 20, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov said that the Russian occupation troops could launch a second offensive from the territory of Belarus, but their main goal would not be Kyiv.