On October 22, as a result of a missile attack by the occupiers on energy infrastructure facilities in Rivne, partial de-energization of Rivneazot PrJSC and forced emergency shutdown of key mineral fertilizer shops took place.

This is stated in the message of the Group DF holding company, which includes the enterprise.

Due to the lack of electricity, the ammonia shop, nitric acid shop, limestone-ammonium nitrate shop and ammonium nitrate shop were stopped.

"By the efforts of workers, the shutdown of workshops was carried out clearly in accordance with the regulations. The environmental situation at the enterprise is within the norms," the statement said.

Further resumption of shop operations will take place in coordination with local authorities after the restoration of stable electricity supply by two backup lines, as required by technical production regulations.

"We emphasize that Rivneazot PrJSC will fully fulfill all contractual obligations to farmers and agricultural holdings for the supply of mineral fertilizers in the autumn season. In addition, we inform you that the neutralization and wastewater treatment shop continues to function smoothly at the enterprise. The reception of wastewater from Rivne takes place normally," the message said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ostchem is a nitrogen holding of Group DF, which unites the largest producers of mineral fertilizers in Ukraine. It includes Rivneazot, Cherkasy Azot, as well as Severodonetsk Azot and Stirol (not working and located in the occupied territories).

Rivneazot PrJSC has been part of the Ostchem group since 2011. Since the acquisition by Dmytro Firtash, more than UAH 1.3 billion has been invested in Rivneazot PrJSC.