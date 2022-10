Russian occupation forces are trying to maintain temporarily captured territories and conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions of the Donetsk Region. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday, October 23.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Ivanhrad, Marinka, Soledar, Ozarianivka, Odradivka in the Donetsk Region and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region. At the same time, Russian troops again resorted to massive shelling of critical infrastructure and civilian housing, and more than half of cruise missiles and attack UAVs were shot down by the Armed Forces.

"In total, over the past day, the invaders launched 32 missile and 25 air strikes, carried out more than 80 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. The objects of energy and critical infrastructure of the Volyn, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Mykolaiv Regions were subjected to hostile attacks," the message said.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation is without significant changes.

According to the updated information, the destruction of enemy personnel and equipment for the previous days has been confirmed:

in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, 6 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed and up to 150 servicemen were wounded;

in the Zaporizhzhia Region, 5 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed and about 100 soldiers were wounded. Information on the killed occupiers is being clarified.

The Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 17 strikes during the past day. The defeat of 15 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as two positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems was confirmed. Air defense units shot down one Ка-52 helicopter and 3 Orlan UAVs.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery hit three control points, six areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot and five other important enemy objects, including one radar station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 22, Ukrainian air defense shot down 18 Russian missiles during morning shelling by the Russian Federation.

On October 22, in the Kherson Region, Air Force soldiers shot down an enemy Ка-52 Alligator helicopter.

Also, during October 22, the Russian Federation attacked the infrastructure of 9 regions of Ukraine.