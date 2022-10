Russian occupation troops attacked the south of Ukraine with kamikaze attack drones, 16 of which were shot down by air defense forces.

The Command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook on Sunday, October 23.

On the night of October 23, the enemy "traditionally" attacked the south of the country with kamikaze attack drones. The South Air Command of the Air Force in the Mykolaiv Region destroyed eleven enemy drones, and three more Shahed-136 were shot down by other units of the Defense Forces of the south of the country.

Two more barrage ammunition units, which managed to break through from the southern direction, were destroyed by anti-aircraft fighters of the East and Center Air Commands in the east and north of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 22, Air Defense Forces shot down several missiles flying to Kyiv.

On October 22, in the Kherson Region, Air Force soldiers shot down an enemy Ка-52 Alligator helicopter.

On October 17, patrol police officers managed to shoot down one of the kamikaze drones with small arms.