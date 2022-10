Invaders Flee From Charivne And Chkalove In Kherson Region - General Staff

The Russian occupiers have left two more settlements in the Kherson Region - Charivne and Chkalove.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Some units of the occupation forces of the Russian Federation continue to leave the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region.

At the same time, cases of looting and robbery of local residents have increased.

"According to available information, the enemy completely left the settlements of Charivne and Chkalove, and officers and doctors were evacuated from Beryslav," the General Staff noted.

According to the General Staff, in Kherson the number of cases of looting and illegal actions has increased.

The occupiers take cars from the local population and try to leave the city with the help of a ferry crossing in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the occupiers in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, destroyed weapons and wounded 150 occupiers.

The invaders issued an order to the Kherson residents to leave the city and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper.

The occupiers completed the construction of a barge bridge alongside the damaged Antonivskyi Bridge.