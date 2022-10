The Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day repelled enemy attacks near 8 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Ivanhrad, Marinka, Soledar, Ozarianivka, Odradivka in the Donetsk Region and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region.

The enemy bombards the positions of Ukrainian troops along the contact line and conducts aerial reconnaissance.

Last day, the Russian occupiers again resorted to massive shelling of critical infrastructure and civilian housing, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of warfare.

More than half of cruise missiles and attack UAVs were shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In total, over the past day, the invaders launched 32 missile and 25 air strikes, carried out more than 80 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation attacked the infrastructure of 9 regions of Ukraine during October 22.

Russian occupation troops attacked the south of Ukraine with kamikaze attack drones, 16 of which were shot down by air defense forces.