The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the occupiers in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, destroyed weapons and wounded 150 occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the updated information, the destruction of enemy personnel and equipment for the previous days has been confirmed. In Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, as a result of the defeat of the location of the invaders, 6 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed and up to 150 soldiers were wounded," the General Staff reports.

At the same time, 5 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia Region and about 100 servicemen were wounded.

Information on the killed occupiers is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day repelled enemy attacks near 8 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

The Russian Federation is not set for a peaceful settlement and Putin is preparing for a protracted war.

The Russians are planning a historic disaster. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the mining of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The new commander of the Russian army group in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, will try to keep the city of Kherson occupied by Russia by any means. For this purpose, he may order to blow up the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP.