Russian servicemen continue to arrive in Belarus.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus announced this on its Telegram channel on Sunday, October 23.

“Russian servicemen arrive in Belarus to join the regional grouping of troops, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Sunday. The message on the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense is accompanied by photos of Russian servicemen," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that he was aware of an alleged attack on Belarus by Ukraine.

On October 10, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that Belarus is not going to fight with Ukrainians and other peoples if there are no provocations and "wrong actions."

At the same time, on October 20, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov said that the Russian occupation troops could launch a second offensive from the territory of Belarus, but their main goal would not be Kyiv.