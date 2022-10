AFU Destroy 400 Occupiers And 5 Tanks. General Staff Names Russian Losses Per Day

The Ukrainian military eliminated 400 Russian soldiers in a day. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 67,470 military. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday, October 23.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to October 23 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 67,470 (+ 400) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 2,584 (+ 5) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 5,284 (+ 18) units,

artillery systems - 1,667 (+ 14) units,

MLRS - 374 (+ 1) units,

air defense systems ‒ 189 (+ 0) units,

aircraft - 270 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 245 (+ 2) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 1,361 (+ 20),

cruise missiles ‒ 350 (+ 21),

ships/boats ‒ 16 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 4,039 (+ 18) units,

special equipment ‒ 148 (+ 0).

The data is being refined.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 22, Air Defense Forces shot down several missiles flying to Kyiv.

Also, the Air Force shot down 16 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones overnight.

At the same time, Russian occupation troops attacked the infrastructure of nine regions of Ukraine during October 22.