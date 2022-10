The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained the president of the industrial giant Motor Sich Viacheslav Bohuslaiev on suspicion of working for the Russian Federation.

The SSU announced this on Facebook on Sunday, October 23.

Employees of the Security Service detained the president of Motor Sich JSC and the head of the Department of External Economic Activities of this enterprise.

They were informed of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 111-1 (collaboration)

Art. 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state).

The detention took place within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding the illegal supply by Motor Sich of military goods for Russian assault aircraft. According to the investigation, the management of the plant located in Zaporizhzhia was involved in this. Officials acted in collusion with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostec, which is one of the main arms manufacturers for the Russian Armed Forces, close to the Kremlin.

The SSU notes that the offenders have established transnational channels for illegally supplying wholesale shipments of Ukrainian aircraft engines to the aggressor country. The occupiers used the received products for the production and repair of Russian attack helicopters of the type: Мі-8АМТШ-ВН "Sapsan"; КА-52 "Alligator"; Мі-28Н "Night Hunter."

It was established that the invaders used the appropriate samples of army aviation massively for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is confirmed by the numerous facts of the destruction of these enemy combat helicopters by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To bypass the established restrictions on trade with the Russian Federation, the organizers of the scheme used controlled commercial structures in three countries of the Middle East, Europe and East Asia. It was these companies that sent the "order" to the Ukrainian manufacturer, allegedly for the needs of the foreign side, which was then transported to Russia. The enemy also used their foreign accomplices to repair and maintain their own aircraft using Ukrainian spare parts.

During the investigation, security officers identified all the organizers of the transactions, documented their criminal actions and conducted comprehensive measures to bring the perpetrators to justice. Measures to expose and block offenses were carried out by employees of the Department of Counterintelligence and the Main Investigative Department of the SSU under the procedural leadership of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 8, 2021, it became known that Motor Sich president and shareholder Bohuslaiev secretly sold shares in the company.

In January 2021, Bohuslaiev tried to disrupt the meeting of Motor Sich shareholders.

At the same time, in 2020, Bohuslaiev’s son secretly bought an island in Italy for EUR 10 million euros.