As a result of enemy strikes on Saturday, October 22, energy and critical infrastructure facilities of the Volyn, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Mykolaiv Regions were damaged. This is stated in the evening operational update of the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"During the current day, the occupiers launched 40 missile strikes and launched 16 Iranian-made "Shahed-136" attack UAVs. Our defenders managed to shoot down 20 cruise missiles and 11 UAVs. Energy and critical infrastructure facilities in the Volyn, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv Regions were hit by enemy attacks,” it was reported.

The General Staff also reported that the enemy is trying to maintain temporarily captured territories, focuses on deterring the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, but does not abandon attempts to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

Over the current day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Ozarianivka and Odradivka, Donetsk Region.

According to the updated information, as a result of strikes by the Defense Forces in recent days, the defeat of enemy manpower and equipment in the Zaporizhzhia Region has been confirmed. These are about 200 servicemen killed, more than 150 wounded. An ammunition depot and 10 weapons and military equipment were also destroyed.

Air Defense Forces during the current day launched ten strikes. The defeat of nine areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as the position of the enemy anti-aircraft missile system was confirmed. Air defense units shot down one enemy helicopter.

Military personnel of missile forces and artillery over the current day hit a control point, two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment and one enemy ammunition depot.