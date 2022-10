The U.S. presidential administration is discussing the possibility of checking entrepreneur Elon Musk on a threat to national security, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In particular, the American authorities intend to check the agreement between Musk and a group of foreign investors on the purchase of the Twitter social network, as well as the businessman's statements on the operation of the Starlink satellite network in Ukraine.

U.S. officials "have grown uncomfortable" after Musk announced he could no longer pay for satellite communications for the Ukrainian army. Also in the White House administration, they concluded that Musk was beginning to take an "increasingly Russia-friendly stance following a series of tweets that outlined peace proposals favorable to President Vladimir Putin.”

At the moment, officials and intelligence officials are thinking about what tools can be used to evaluate Musk's actions. One option is to verify the transactions and operations of a businessman by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States regarding a threat to national security. At the same time, the Committee operates "behind closed doors" and rarely confirms the conduct of inspections.

Last week, as Ukrainian News Agency reported, it became known that Musk's company Space X sent a letter to the Pentagon, in which it noted that it could no longer finance the Starlink satellite Internet for the Ukrainian army. According to the company, this will cost it more than USD 100 million by the end of the year and USD 400 million in the next 12 months. After a public discussion about this, Musk agreed to continue financing communications for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Before that, Musk tweeted four main points of a possible “truce” between Russia and Ukraine: to hold new referendums in the occupied territories under the supervision of the UN, to keep Crimea as part of Russia, "as it has been since 1783 - until Khruschev's mistake," Kyiv to guarantee the supply of water to the Crimea and the neutral status of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in response to this, also held a vote in Twitter, asking which Elon Musk people like more: the one who supports Ukraine or the one who supports Russia. Of the 1.9 million, 80% voted for the Musk, who supports Ukraine.

"I still strongly support Ukraine, but I am convinced that a massive escalation of the war will cause enormous damage to Ukraine and possibly the whole world," Musk wrote to Zelenskyy.