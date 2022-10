As a result of massive missile strikes launched by the enemy on Saturday against the objects of energy infrastructure of Ukraine, 1,452,000 subscribers in 7 regions remain without power supply.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy continues to hit energy facilities in various areas of our country. As of now, as a result of missile strikes in the Khmelnytskyi Region, 672,000 subscribers have been disconnected, in the Mykolaiv Region - 188,400, in the Volyn Region - 102,000, in the Cherkasy Region - 242,000, in the Rivne Region - 174,790, in the Kirovohrad Region - 61,913, and the Odesa Region - 10,500," he wrote.

Tymoshenko noted that specialists immediately begin repair work at the sites of defeat.

At the same time, he reminded citizens of the need to save electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 18 of the 33 cruise missiles fired by the enemy at Ukraine on Saturday morning.