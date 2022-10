Invaders from the Russian Federation continue to strengthen checkpoints across the Dnieper River and have completed the construction of a barge bridge alongside the damaged Antonivskyi Bridge in occupied Kherson. This is stated in the message of British Defence Intelligence on Twitter.

According to analysts from the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, apparently, the Russian military is forced to use this type of bridge for the first time in decades.

"Using civilian barges likely provides Russia additional material and logistics benefits, having lost significant quantities of military bridging equipment and engineering personnel during its invasion," the British Defence Intelligence said in its update.

The British Ministry of Defence believes that if the barge bridge is damaged, it is almost certain that the Russian Federation will try to quickly repair or replace the damaged areas, as their forces and crossing points over the Dnieper River are under increasing pressure in Kherson.