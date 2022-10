The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will invest about EUR 3 billion in Ukraine for two years in 2022-2023.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso announced this after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

According to the President of the EBRD, this year, investments will amount to EUR 1 billion.

“I’ve been meeting President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv to express our solidarity and admiration for the courage and resilience of the Ukrainians. With well over EUR 1 billion in investment this year, the EBRD is financing Ukraine’s real economy in the face of Russia’s aggression,” she said.

According to Odile Renaud-Basso, according to the results of 2022-2023, investments will amount to EUR 3 billion and will be used to support the economy, the private sector and the urgent reconstruction of vital infrastructure.

“I told President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy that our commitment is for the long term and we will invest up to EUR 3 billion in 2022-2023 to support the economy, the private sector and the urgent reconstruction of vital infrastructure,” she wrote.