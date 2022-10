In Event Of Explosion At Kakhovka HEPP, There Will Be Threat Of Nuclear Accident At Zaporizhzhia NPP

In case of explosion and destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, there will be a threat of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

This is stated in the message on the portal of the National Resistance Center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The resistance movement constantly monitors the situation around the Kakhovka HEPP. As already announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "the units and dam of the Kakhovka HEPP were mined by Russian terrorists." The occupiers also installed remotely controlled explosive devices in drain and sewage systems along the access roads to the Antonivskyi Bridge. It is possible that their blowing up can be carried out at the time of the accumulation of civilians there, who will try to move to the left bank of the Dnieper," the report said.

The National Resistance Center notes that the enemy once again resorts to scorched earth tactics, in which case it adheres to the expression "After us, the flood."

The organization believes that such intentions indicate that the occupiers decided to leave the right bank of the Dnieper, but at the same time to inflict maximum damage on Ukraine and to impede further movement of the Ukrainian defenders in the direction of the Crimea.

"The dam holds 18 million cubic meters of water! Lowering the water level of the Kakhovka reservoir will disrupt the functioning of the cooling infrastructure of the reactors of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which can lead to a nuclear disaster. Demolition of the dam or destruction of locks will lead to flooding of 80 settlements downstream. Hundreds of thousands of people could be affected. It will also make the operation of the North Crimean Canal impossible. And the Russians are already preparing a staging to blame Ukraine for this," the report said.

The National Resistance Center emphasizes that if the invaders carry out a terrorist attack at the Kakhovka HEPP, environmental, humanitarian and technological consequences may become such that it will be called a historical disaster.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers calls on the United Nations and the European Union to send an international monitoring mission to the Kakhovka HEPP.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reports that the Russian troops carried out the main work on the mining of the Kakhovka HEPP back in April, and recently also mined supports and locks.

The intelligence notes that the enemy expects the imminent liberation by the Ukrainian Defense Forces of the right-bank part of the Kherson Region, so they are preparing a series of terrorist attacks on this territory.