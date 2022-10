NBU Ex-Head Shevchenko Can Be Imprisoned For 12 Years With All Property Confiscated

The former head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzlement of Ukrgasbank funds, faces a sentence of imprisonment from 7 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

This is evidenced by the sanctions of articles that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) incriminate him, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

For embezzlement, he faces imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years and with confiscation of property.

For forgery of official documents, he faces a fine of two thousand to four thousand tax-free minimum incomes of citizens or restriction of liberty for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shevchenko, suspected of embezzlement of Ukrgasbank funds, said that he was abroad for treatment, and considered his persecution political.

The SACPO informed Shevchenko about the suspicion in the case of Ukrgasbank.

Shevchenko registered a trip abroad as a business trip.