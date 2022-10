Russians Want To Close Approaches To Luhansk Region With "Wagner Line" - Media

Satellite images of the American company Maxar Technologies show that the militants of the Russian Wagner PMC have already built almost 2 km of a protective line in the Luhansk Region.

This was reported by the American edition of CNN.

The so-called "Wagner Line" was nicknamed by Russian media and pro-Russian Telegram channels.

The Russians began construction a defensive line near the village of Hirske, Luhansk Region.

The publication reports that the invaders plan to extend the defensive line south to the Svitlodar, as well as north to Lysychansk and Kreminna.

After that, Russian troops allegedly intend to turn strictly east and build a defensive line to the state border with Russia.

Russian media, recalling this line of defense, said that it is designed to stop the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the Russians do not write what prevents the Ukrainian military from simply bypassing these fortifications.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 13, a video appeared on social networks, probably made by the Russians themselves, which shows the construction of a defensive line in the Luhansk Region.