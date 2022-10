U.S. President Joseph Biden once again called Russia a threat to the entire West.

The President in an interview with MSNBC stressed that that is why the aggressor should not win the war against Ukraine.

Biden considers the funds spent on helping Ukraine an investment in the security of Europe.

He said the U.S. spent a lot of money to help Ukrainians. But this is much more than about Ukrainians, this is about NATO, about Western Europe. This is about ensuring that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot succeed.